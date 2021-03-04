Britney Spears is wishing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, a happy birthday with a special video. Spears recreated a viral TikTok dance set to her famous song, "Toxic." In the video, Spears dances in a bathrobe to the track before smudging her face all over the shower door.

"Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh 😂🎉🎈!!!!! Who did it better ???? @samasghari" Spears captioned the video.

The 27-year-old took a shot at it too, but we have to admit, nobody does an Instagram dance video quite like Spears.

The personal trainer has been by Spears' side since 2016 after they met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," but he just recently spoke out against her conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k," Asghari, who's originally from Tehran, Iran, wrote. "I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

While ET's source said the singer's team "isn't surprised at all" that Asghari is furious over the legal constraints his girlfriend has been under since 2008, they are surprised that he "vocalized his feelings in the way he did."

"He has never been the type to speak out publicly in any negative way. Sam has always played ball and followed Jamie's lead, but he's finally hit a breaking point," the source told ET. "It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

Watch the video below to hear more on why Asghari has had it with Spears' conservatorship.

