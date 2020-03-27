Britney Spears is taking a trip down memory lane.

It's been two decades since the singer released her hit, "Oops!... I Did It Again," and on Friday, she couldn't help but look back on the iconic music video. Spears shared a photo of herself in her red latex catsuit, reminiscing on her day on set.

"Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun 💃🏼 and it made the shoot fly by," she wrote. "And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars 😜 ….. of course I am just kidding!"

"But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.

"Oops!... I Did It Again" came out March 27, 2000, and was featured on Spears' sophomore album of the same name. The fan-favorite track was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.

The accompanying music video, directed by Nigel Dick, has gone down as one of Spears' most memorable visuals.

Take a look back at another of one Spears' mega-hits, "Baby One More Time," in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Gives Off '...Baby One More Time' Vibes With Schoolgirl Outfit

Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary of 'Baby One More Time' With Heartfelt Post

Britney Spears Shares Flashback Photo From 'Baby One More Time' Music Video: 'Most Precious Day of My Life!'

Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' Turns 20! A Look Back at Her Breakout Hit This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery