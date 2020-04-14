Britney Spears is channeling her inner Beyonce amid self-isolation.

The "Toxic" singer gave a shout out to Queen Bey on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing how she's inspired her to be her best self. As Spears explained, she's taking a note "from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS."

"It's getting more official each day ….. the bright enlightening patterns of self love 🧘🏼‍♀️☀️💕🌸🦋. If you don’t believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves ….. self care and knowing our worth as individuals!!!!!!!" the pop star began her post. "Learning to love You sometimes is the hardest thing to do … and do you know how I show that 🤔🤔🤔 ???? By posting whatever the heck I want 😂😂😂💋💋💋 !!!!"

"If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times … I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ !!!!" Spears added. "But seriously …. keep your mean comments to yourselves 😘."

The accompanying photo was of a quote by Osho, reading, "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning you have been told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are."

Tuesday's post isn't the first time Spears has told her followers to lay off the critical comments. Last month, the mom of two opened up about how reading mean comments has affected her, specifically mentioning criticism she's received due to her posting multiple shots of herself in a white swimsuit with a red background.

"I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit," Spears said. "For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all!!!! I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background!!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really!!!!!!"

Spears urged people to practice kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!!" she said. "PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people!!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice!!!!!"

