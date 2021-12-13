Britney Spears Says She Couldn’t Speak After Justin Timberlake Breakup

Britney Spears is no longer holding back. The pop star took to Instagram Monday to share some details behind her and Justin Timberlake's shocking breakup in 2002 and the infamous Diane Sawyer interview that followed.

"Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago???" Spears shared in her written notes in an Instagram post on Monday. "What was with the 'you're in the wrong' approach?? Geeze ... and making me cry???"

In the interview, Sawyer pressed Spears on whether she was faithful to Timberlake, referencing quotes the singer had given where she had claimed to have only slept with one person.

In the lengthy post, Spears said she was living alone at the time in New York and didn't want to discuss her already very public heartbreak.

"I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone," she explained. "My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked me if I had a shopping problem."

Spears, who only just regained control of her finances with the ending of her 13-year conservatorship on Nov. 12, seemed to be bothered by that accusation, as her spending habits were very much in the conservatorship's hands for much of her career.

Instagram/britneyspears

She continued, "When did I have a problem with shopping??? Something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn't talk afterwards. I never spoke to anyone for a very long time ...I was in shock... pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room."

Spears claims that she had no say in the matter and was forced to talk, despite not fully understanding what was going on.

"They forced me to talk!!! I was a baby ...I was almost 22 and didn't understand ... but I f***ing know now," Spears maintained.

"She said 'a woman or a girl,'" she continued. "I would like to say now 'ma'am I'm a catholic s**t!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players??? I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white a**."

Instagram/britneyspears

The rant came as Spears shared what a milestone it is for her to finally be able to spend some of her own, hard-earned money.

"Anyway I am able to have cash now so I went to an ATM and was so proud of my $300... and no I'm not embarrassed to share this ... well maybe a little ... but I'm more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a** off for them," she explained before pointing the finger at the state of California for how they handled her conservatorship over the years.

"I'm embarrassed for the State of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime," Spears added. "I'm embarrassed for all of them and I'm sad for them because I know my value and worth now ... and they LOST ME!!!"

Instagram/britneyspears

The long post from the singer comes as the courts ruled last week that Spears is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own. The ruling by Judge Brenda Penny read, “The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked.”

Outside of the courtroom, Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, declared that the singer is a “free and independent woman.”

“Judge Penny once again acknowledged that today by, once again, indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants,” Rosengart said. “It wasn’t a surprise to hear Judge Penny say that, but it was confirmatory of what we all know based on Nov. 12 [the day the judge terminated her conservatorship].”

For more on Spears and what she's been up to since her 13-year conservatorship ended, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Britney Spears Can Now Conduct Business on Her Own

Britney Spears Acts Out Her 'Forced' Therapy Sessions

Why Britney Spears Finally Feels Like Celebrating Her Birthday

Britney Spears Turns 40! Inside Her Celebration With Fiancé Sam Asghari This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery