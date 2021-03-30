Britney Spears is sharing her reaction to the eye-opening New York Times documentary about her life in the spotlight and her controversial conservatorship. The pop star took to Instagram Tuesday where she revealed that she "cried for two weeks" after watching parts of Framing Britney Spears.

"My life has always been very speculated...watched .. and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!!" Spears wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy."

She went on to detail how she's "embarrassed by the media" and still is to this day.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" the singer shared.

While she says she hasn't watched the much-talked about doc, the singer admits that she has seen parts of it, and though she didn't like the light the documentary put her in, the 39-year-old has decided to try and focus on the things that bring her joy.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋 !!!!" Spears added.

The post was met with lots of supportive comments from fans who shared their love for the pop star. "We love you Britney. Keep going," one fan wrote with heart emojis.

"You are perfect. Stay strong and keep going," another fan shared. Many of her supporters called her an inspiration and encouraged Spears to keep being her "magical" self.

The singer has received public support from many celebrities as well, including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian West and John Mayer. A source told ET earlier this month that Spears is much happier amid the outpouring of support from fans.

"Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source said. "The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she's received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood."

When it comes to her ongoing conservatorship case, ET learned that during a remote court hearing on March 17, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, said he plans to file a petition and ask the court on their next hearing, April 27, to make Jodi Montgomery Britney's permanent conservator. Jamie was named co-conservator of Spears' estate and person in 2008, and in December, her conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. Jodi, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down, citing health reasons.

In August 2020, Britney had requested that Jodi be named the permanent conservator of her person after her court appointment expired on Aug. 22. However, Jamie's role remained unchanged.

Learn more about Spears' conservatorship and her petition to name Montgomery her permanent conservator in the video below.

