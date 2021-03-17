Britney Spears' lawyer is expected to request changes regarding the singer's conservatorship.

ET has learned that during the remote court hearing on Wednesday, Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, plans to file a petition and ask the court on their next hearing, April 27, to make Jodi Montgomery Britney's permanent conservator.

Samuel clarified that he will be filing the petition to make Jodi permanent on behalf of Britney, rather than Jodi’s attorneys filing the petition. Britney's parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, were both present, along with their lawyers.

Jamie was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, and in December, her conservatorship was extended until Sept. 3, 2021. Jodi, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down, citing health reasons.

In August 2020, Britney had requested that Jodi be named the permanent conservator of her person after her court appointment expired on Aug. 22. However, Jamie's role remained unchanged.

Last month, a judge ruled that Jamie and Bessemer Trust will now have equal power over the 39-year-old pop singer's finances. In addition to giving them equal power, Jamie and Bessemer Trust were ordered to work together on an investment plan and budget proposal for the future.

During the hearing, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, requested that the accounting matters and objections that were meant to be discussed on Wednesday be postponed until the next hearing. Samuel and the judge agreed.

Regarding Bessemer Trust being co-conservator of the estate, Samuel said during Wednesday's hearing that they have prepared a revised order based on the ruling at the last hearing. The order was signed by Jamie’s team, with Lynne’s team expected to also sign off with no issue.

Britney's conservatorship has been in the spotlight even more so after the release of the unauthorized documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which explores everything from the pop star's rise to fame to her negative portrayal in the media, and her strained relationship with Jamie.

While the Spears family was not involved in the documentary, a source told ET that Britney "is aware" of Framing Britney Spears, and first heard about the project through her team.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Dad Fires Back at GOP Reps Over Conservatorship Claims

Kim Kardashian Defends Britney Spears After Watching Documentary

Britney Spears' Dad Would Love for Her Not to Need a Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie’s Lawyers Say He’s Dedicated to ‘Protecting’ Britney in New Statement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Britney Spears’ Father Jamie’s Lawyers Say He’s Dedicated to ‘Protecting’ Britney in New Statement

Related Gallery