The new unauthorized Britney Spears documentary is on Hulu and causing a second look at the pop star's conservatorship and media scrutiny during the 90s and 2000s. The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears provides a look into the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, as well as looking back at the now-39-year-old singer's treatment by the media over the years, particularly during the height of her stardom .

Spears is aware of the documentary, which premiered on FX and Hulu earlier this month, a source tells ET. Meanwhile, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, addressed the conservatorship battle on his Instagram Stories days after the documentary was released, calling out Britney's father, writing, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k."

A source tells ET that Ashgari "finally hit a breaking point" that compelled him to speak publicly against Jamie, adding, "It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

How to watch The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears: The documentary, which aired on FX as well, can be accessed by subscribing to Hulu. But if you're not seeing it on your profile, make sure to search the full title, "The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears," which many subscribers say they have had to do to find the film.

As for the current state of the legal battles regarding Britney, her estate and her father, in court documents obtained by ET last week, the singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, claimed "it would be highly detrimental to Britney's interest" to give Jamie any more control over her estate. Ingham's response comes after Jamie submitted a proposed order arguing that some of his powers had been stripped away when he and Bessemer Trust became co-conservators of Britney's estate in November.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

