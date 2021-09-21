Britney Spears is a proud mom. The songstress shared a rare reflection on her two children, Sean and Jayden, a few days after they celebrated their respective birthdays.

"My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," Spears wrote, explaining why she so rarely shares pics of her kids.

"Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes 🍨 🎂 !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing 😳😳😳 !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days 😭😭😭 my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!!" Spears wrote. "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome."

Spears penned her message alongside a meaningful quote -- as opposed to snapshots from the b-day parties for Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 -- which read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

"I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life ❤️🙏🏼 !!!" she shared. "And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!"

Spears shares her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Back in March -- before Spears' spoke in open court regarding her conservatorship case and the subsequent legal developments -- a source spoke with ET about how she's been trying to spend more time with her kids.

"Britney loves her boys and misses them every day she doesn't see them," the source said. "The boys try to visit as much as possible to spend time quality together."

"Her kids are what she's most proud of in her life," the source added. "She wants nothing more than to be with them any time she can."

The challenge -- as Spears addressed in March when she shared a rare snapshot of her and her two sons on Instagram -- is allowing them to have privacy and not get caught up in the media spotlight that often looms over her.

"The boys adore their mom and want to see her and be there to support her, but they also want to stay out of the limelight," the source shared. "It's a bit of a juggling act but it is worth it to spent time with her."

Meanwhile, her celebratory Instagram post comes just a day after Spears returned to the platform six days after deactivating her account. She explained her departure on Twitter, explaining that she just wanted to take some time off social media to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

