Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Rush Their Infant Son to Emergency Room After Suffering Allergic Reaction
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Rachel Leviss Speaks Out Post-Scandoval, Reacts to 'Ultimate Vil…
Quinton Aaron Defends 'The Blind Side' Co-Star Sandra Bullock Am…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Sean Tuohy's 'Below Deck' Comments on 'The Blind Side' Negotiati…
‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington on Reuniting With Dakota Fa…
Blac Chyna on Past Kardashian Feud and Where Her Co-Parenting Re…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
How 'And Just Like That' Changed Stanford's Story After Willie G…
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Son Christopher Spotte…
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler's Husband, Dead at 49 of Apparent Su…
‘The Blind Side’: Michael Oher Alleges He Was ‘Falsely Advised’ …
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Unc…
Keke Palmer Takes Subtle Dig at Darius Jackson in Usher's New Mu…
Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Prenup and Exploitation…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, experienced a scary moment this week when they had to rush their newborn son to the ER.
Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share that the couple's 8-month-old son, Bronze, ended up in the hospital after suffering from a severe allergic reaction. Brittany said Bronze is "highly, highly allergic to peanuts."
She called the ordeal "a vey scary" episode that resulted in a "frantic trip to the ER" on Wednesday. In her Instagram Story, Brittany posted a photo of baby Bronze and overlayed it with text that included, "The scariest 30min of my life."
It seems the little fella's out of the woods, as the next snap on Brittany's Story included another photo of Bronze sucking on his finger. Brittany wrote over the photo, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."
The NFL star and the former college soccer star welcomed baby Bronze back in November. They also share daughter Sterling Skye, 2. The family is currently the subject of a Peyton Manning-produced Netflix docuseries, Quarterback. The show documents the lives of three NFL quarterbacks on and off the field. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariotta, who is currently a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, are the other quarterbacks featured.
In Quarterback, cameras follow the Mahomes family, including the day before Brittany is set to give birth to the couple's first boy. While Bronze was born in November, the couple didn't debut his face until February, during a trip to Disneyland after Mahomes recorded his second Super Bowl win.
RELATED CONTENT:
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Relationship Timeline
Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Debut Newborn Son's Face at Disneyland
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: See the First Pic