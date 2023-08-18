Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, experienced a scary moment this week when they had to rush their newborn son to the ER.

Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share that the couple's 8-month-old son, Bronze, ended up in the hospital after suffering from a severe allergic reaction. Brittany said Bronze is "highly, highly allergic to peanuts."

She called the ordeal "a vey scary" episode that resulted in a "frantic trip to the ER" on Wednesday. In her Instagram Story, Brittany posted a photo of baby Bronze and overlayed it with text that included, "The scariest 30min of my life."

It seems the little fella's out of the woods, as the next snap on Brittany's Story included another photo of Bronze sucking on his finger. Brittany wrote over the photo, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

The NFL star and the former college soccer star welcomed baby Bronze back in November. They also share daughter Sterling Skye, 2. The family is currently the subject of a Peyton Manning-produced Netflix docuseries, Quarterback. The show documents the lives of three NFL quarterbacks on and off the field. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariotta, who is currently a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, are the other quarterbacks featured.

In Quarterback, cameras follow the Mahomes family, including the day before Brittany is set to give birth to the couple's first boy. While Bronze was born in November, the couple didn't debut his face until February, during a trip to Disneyland after Mahomes recorded his second Super Bowl win.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul Rudd and Lookalike Son Jack Obsess Over Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Relationship Timeline

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Debut Newborn Son's Face at Disneyland

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: See the First Pic

Related Gallery