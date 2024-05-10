For Brittany Mahomes, the secret to staying fit is her toddler.

The mom, 28, shares a 1-year-old son, Bronze, and 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28. On Friday, she incorporated their son into her exercise routine in the cutest way.

"My dumbbell for the day," Brittany captioned a photo of herself holding Bronze on her hip via her Instagram Story alongside laughing emojis.

Brittany Mahomes with her son, Bronze, at the gym. - Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner wore a matching blue workout outfit and snapped selfies and videos in the gym mirror utilizing Bronze as a dumbbell, including carrying him on her back as she did squats.

Brittany Mahomes with her son, Bronze, at the gym. - Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The bunch working out included Brittany and Patrick with children Bronze and Sterling, who were joined by Melissa Mathews, and trainer duo Betina Gozo Shimonek and Nic Shimonek, as well as their two children, daughter Aluna and son Osa.

Betina posted videos on her Instagram Story of the children "hyping" each other up as they tried different exercise equipment for the first time.

Betina Gozo Shimonek and Brittany Mahomes' daughters at the gym. - Betina Gozo Shimonek/Instagram

Betina Gozo Shimonek and Brittany Mahomes' children at the gym. - Betina Gozo Shimonek/Instagram

She also shared a video of Mathews helping Sterling with pull-ups.

Melissa Mathews with Sterling Mahomes at the gym. - Betina Gozo Shimonek/Instagram

As you could imagine, a workout with multiple children is a lot. But Brittany urges moms to take care of their pelvic floors.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," Brittany posted in March, adding, "From: A girl with a fractured back."

