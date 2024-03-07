Brittany Mahomes has a message for other moms out there. The 28-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and mother of two took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a recent injury.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," Brittany wrote alongside a smiling selfie, adding, "From: A girl with a fractured back."

She then shared a photo of Patrick holding hands with their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, writing, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?" with a crying, laughing and heart emoji.

In addition to Sterling, Brittany is also mom to 1-year-old son, Bronze, whom she welcomed in November 2022.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, pelvic floor muscles support organs in your pelvis like your bladder, bowel, and internal reproductive organs. Pelvic floor muscles can be severely impacted by pregnancy and childbirth.

Despite Brittany's medical struggles, it has been an exciting time for the Mahomes family as Patrick recently helped the Chiefs cement their status as a dynasty with their 25-22 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, giving the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years and fourth overall.

The Chiefs are now four-time Super Bowl champions -- they won Super Bowl IV (in 1969 after beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7), Super Bowl LIV (in 2020 after beating the 49ers, 31-20), and Super Bowl LVII (in 2023 after edging the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35).

Brittany praised her husband following his win, writing on Instagram, "This guy never stopped believing in his team… through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player."

The family also celebrated Sterling's third birthday late last month, with Brittany writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my Sterling Skye! ✨ You made me a Mama and it was one of the greatest moments of my life! You my girl are the brightest little girl and make every day nothing short of beautiful! 🤍 You’re three, where did the time go?😅🥹"

