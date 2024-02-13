Patrick Mahomes might not be the biggest Taylor Swift fan on the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's definitely one of them!

The Super Bowl LVIII MVP answered some rapid-fire questions during his celebratory trip to Disneyland in a fun new ESPN video that the network shared on TikTok on Tuesday.

In addition to answering how many unread text messages he has after the Super Bowl (around 320), his dream halftime performer (Drake), and the most famous person in his phone (Justin Timberlake), Mahomes also gave a shout-out to the "Shake it Off" singer.

"What's the last song you sang in the shower?" the interviewer asked, to which Mahomes answered, "'Love Story' by Taylor Swift."

He also had to poke a little fun at Swift's boyfriend and his teammate, Travis Kelce, jokingly naming the Chiefs tight end as "the last celebrity you met that had you starstruck."

It's all in good fun, of course. Swift has become fast friends with Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as they rooted on the Chiefs on their run to the Super Bowl this season. Swift and Kelce started dating late last summer, and the performer attended most of Kelce's regular season games and every postseason game -- celebrating with some PDA on the field after the AFC Championship and Super Bowl victories.

Speaking with reporters at a press conference during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mahomes was asked about "Swelce," and the 28-year-old NFL quarterback was more than happy to shower both Swift and Kelce with praise.

"He's enjoying it," Mahomes shared. "He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well."

"It's been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of," he added of their headline grabbing relationship. "It's been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I'm glad that he's [as] happy as he is."

Earlier in the season, Mahomes also said that the increased spotlight on Kelce and Swift's relationship hadn't changed his friend and teammate.

"Travis has always been Travis," the quarterback said in a press conference. "It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time. He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."

