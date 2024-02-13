Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his third Super Bowl win at the happiest place on Earth!

After leading his Kansas City Chiefs to glory in Super Bowl LVIII, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, the championship-winning quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, made that special trip to Disneyland to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The parents took their two adorable children -- daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III, 1, -- for a fun time throughout the park, which Brittany shared a glimpse of in her Instagram Story. The Sports Illustrated rookie shared a sweet photo of her and Sterling -- dressed up as Elsa from Frozen -- having tea with Minnie Mouse.

And, of course, Patrick did his part waving to cheering fans alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse during the annual parade, a tradition for the big game's MVP.

It's the family's second time making the trip to Disneyland together, and this visit is especially significant since last year's trip marked Bronze's first public appearance when he was just 11 weeks old and served as both children's first-ever visit to the park.

As tradition, the trip to Disneyland comes less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs cemented their status as a dynasty with their 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, giving the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years and fourth overall.

The Chiefs are now four-time Super Bowl champions -- they won Super Bowl IV (in 1969 after beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7), Super Bowl LIV (in 2020 after beating the 49ers, 31-20), and Super Bowl LVII (in 2023 after edging the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35).

But this Super Bowl victory is arguably the Chiefs' most impressive win, which follows a 2023 season that saw the team struggle in the latter part of the season following a bye week in week 10, when they lost four of six games before ending the season on a modest two-game winning streak.

The defense-heavy game went into overtime after the teams were tied at 19-19 at the end of the fourth. The 49ers scored a field goal, but in the final moments of the game, Patrick threw to Mecole Hardman for the winning touchdown with three seconds left on the clock.

After the big game, Brittany, Patrick, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hit the party circuit to celebrate the big win.

An eyewitness at the after-party told ET that the team, including Travis and Patrick, "arrived in high spirits" to the venue around 2:15 a.m. PT as Queen's "We Are the Champions" played. The players enjoyed bottle service in an exclusive VIP area before relocating to the DJ booth to hang with Wynn Nightlife's resident artist Marshmello.

"Patrick and Travis were seen jumping around on stage with the famed masked artist, with a bottle of champagne in hand, singing and dancing as fans cheered them on," the source shared.

