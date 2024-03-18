Brittany and Patrick Mahomes gave the world a courtside view of their love during their latest date night!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The pair sat courtside and rocked matching blue attire -- clearly in support of Dallas.

Sharing a glimpse of the moment with her followers, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to post a selfie featuring her husband. In the Boomerang, the couple cuddled close as they smiled for the camera.

The duo's date night also caught the attention of ESPN, who posted a video on X (formally known as Twitter) of the couple sharing a sweet moment.

"Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in the house for Nuggets-Mavericks 🤩 📺 ABC," the caption over the clip read.

In the video, Patrick wraps his arm around Brittany and she smiles before they have a side conversation.

The Super Bowl-winning couple had a weekend full of sports. On Saturday, the pair -- who are the co-owners of the Kansas City Current soccer team, were on hand during the team's game against the Portland Thorns FC.

Brittany and Patrick rocked matching red and white, with scarves in support of the team as they took the field for practice runs before the game.

Last week, the pair -- who have been married since 2022 -- marked their second wedding anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the husband and wife duo penned sweet shout-outs to each other.

"Year 2! Happy anniversary! ❤️❤️," Patrick wrote alongside pictures featuring Brittany and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1.

For her part, Mrs. Mahomes shared a series of pictures from their wedding day, alongside a sweet message.

"Happy Anniversary to my forever♾️," she wrote.

Brittany also took to her Instagram Story and shared her husband's post next to the caption, "My best friend forever."

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, began their relationship in high school. The couple got engaged in 2020. Ahead of tying the knot, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their daughter, Sterling. After saying "I do" in 2022, the pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Bronze.

