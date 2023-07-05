Brittany Snow's divorce from Tyler Stanaland has been finalized, five months after the Pitch Perfect actress first filed.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the presiding judge ruling over their divorce proceedings approved the dissolution of their marriage. Both Snow and Stanaland will be considered legally single as of Aug. 11.

The documents state that there are "no community assets" that needed to be divided, and a prenuptial agreement was in place as well.

Additionally, neither Snow nor Stanaland are seeking spousal support, and any money in their joint accounts will be divided evenly between them and then closed.

Snow, 37, first filed for divorce on Jan. 18. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Snow and Stanaland began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020. Back in September 2022, the two stars posted nearly identical statements online announcing their split after two years of marriage.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

In a recent interview withBustle, back in May, Snow detailed her challenging year. While she didn't reference her divorce from the Selling the OC star directly, she said there was no way she would've been able to get through that difficult period without the support of her friends -- particularly her Pitch Perfect co-stars, many of whom she said became "family."

"Thank god for my friends," Snow said. "I don't know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me of who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them."

Snow also called the year a mentally challenging one, telling the outlet that her life was turned upside down by a series of setbacks, the death of her grandmother included.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," she said. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

"A couple of days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested," Snow added.

