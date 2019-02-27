The Nine-Nine is getting a seventh!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for its seventh season, the second on NBC, who revived the show after its cancellation by Fox last year.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Besides being one of the internet's favorite shows -- including Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine has found greater ratings success at its new home, seeing a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers in "live plus seven" Nielsen ratings, which is up 8% over its final season at Fox.

What's even better is seeing the cast and crew's reaction when the peacock network gave them the news. The show shared that moment on Twitter, where the cast of the show emphatically celebrated the renewal, including Terry Crews, who jumped up in the air and mimed wiping dollar bills in the air.

In true #Brooklyn99 fashion, we waited 9 seconds to tell them the good news. 😏 We're coming back, y'all! pic.twitter.com/T3ioSJcehi — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 27, 2019

Never, ever change, Nine-Nine!

While the precinct will remain in operation, it will be without their longtime co-star, Chelsea Peretti, who said goodbye to the show this season.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

