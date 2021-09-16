'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Series Finale: Cast and Fans React

The time has come to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy reported for duty one last time Thursday night and the fans and cast are not OK. The series' official Twitter page even gave fans a written excuse, straight from the desk of Captain Raymond Holt, to get out of work or school tomorrow after watching the show's emotional finale.

"We've got your excuse covered. #Brooklyn99," the NBC sitcom's Twitter page captioned the post.

And it was one worth taking the day off to process. With all the callbacks and guest appearances on the series finale, fans were definitely in their feelings as they reminisced on eight seasons of the cop comedy and so were the cast, some of whom tweeted and watched along with fans throughout the one-hour finale, like Terry Crews.

What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99 — terry crews (@terrycrews) September 17, 2021

Melissa Fumero gave an emotional sendoff to the series Thursday morning, signing off with "Nine Nine Forever."

"This finale was made with a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, and even some tears. We hope you love it as much as we do. Nine Nine Forever," Fumero wrote.

This finale was made with a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, and even some tears. We hope you love it as much as we do. ❤️Nine Nine Forever❤️ https://t.co/RQMAkWqzTA — Melissa Fumero 🇨🇺 #SOSCuba (@melissafumero) September 16, 2021

This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #nineninepic.twitter.com/bdLxEVD886 — Melissa Fumero 🇨🇺 #SOSCuba (@melissafumero) September 16, 2021

Andy Samberg, had a special message of his own for all the Nine-Niners out there who've supported the series, thanking them for making the last eight years "pretty toit."

Check out more cast and fan reactions to the epic Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale, below.

This final episode was made with all you fans in mind. We’re so grateful for our time with you. Hope you dig it. 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/8NR56g1IXt — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) September 16, 2021

Tonight is the series finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Thank you to everyone who ever worked on it and to everyone who ever watched it. Making this show has been the pride of my life. I can’t believe it’s almost over. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) September 16, 2021

Heist did you say? 🤨 Seems only fitting for the last ride. #Brooklyn99 — Andre Braugher (@AndreBraugher) September 17, 2021

the first time they called each other “best friend” this is beautiful #brooklyn99pic.twitter.com/OaGiJ1Hjgl — carol loves b99 (@letstayjade) September 17, 2021

nine-nine forever 🥺💛 #BrooklynNineNinepic.twitter.com/5J3OfKiRbs — ✨ ana está lendo o mar sem estrelas (@anaestalendo) September 17, 2021

I'm really gonna miss this show. @nbcbrooklyn99 was funny, unique & unpredictable with one of the best ensemble cast of actors on television. Thanks for all the laughs #99! 🤣👍#BrooklynByeByehttps://t.co/0igHWwLwjs — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 17, 2021

everything about the #Brooklyn99 finale is epic <3 — h🧣B99 FINALE (@acklesleckii) September 17, 2021

For more on the series finale, watch the video below.

