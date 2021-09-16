'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Series Finale: Cast and Fans React
The time has come to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The comedy reported for duty one last time Thursday night and the fans and cast are not OK. The series' official Twitter page even gave fans a written excuse, straight from the desk of Captain Raymond Holt, to get out of work or school tomorrow after watching the show's emotional finale.
"We've got your excuse covered. #Brooklyn99," the NBC sitcom's Twitter page captioned the post.
And it was one worth taking the day off to process. With all the callbacks and guest appearances on the series finale, fans were definitely in their feelings as they reminisced on eight seasons of the cop comedy and so were the cast, some of whom tweeted and watched along with fans throughout the one-hour finale, like Terry Crews.
Melissa Fumero gave an emotional sendoff to the series Thursday morning, signing off with "Nine Nine Forever."
"This finale was made with a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, and even some tears. We hope you love it as much as we do. Nine Nine Forever," Fumero wrote.
Andy Samberg, had a special message of his own for all the Nine-Niners out there who've supported the series, thanking them for making the last eight years "pretty toit."
Check out more cast and fan reactions to the epic Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale, below.
