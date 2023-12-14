'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed

Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, tells ET that he died following a lung cancer diagnosis. According to Allen, Braugher was diagnosed a few months ago, before succumbing to the disease.

Braugher died on Dec. 11. He was 61.

Following the news of his death, the veteran actor was remembered by various co-stars and friends in Hollywood.

NBC via Getty Images

"Can't believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much," Terry Crews, who starred alongside Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote. "I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. 😢❤️."

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes similarly wrote a tribute to Braugher on Instagram, calling his death a great loss.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher’s passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well," she wrote.

Braugher's first film role came in the acclaimed 1989 civil war drama Glory, in which he starred opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington.

His first major TV role came on the celebrated cop drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Braugher played Detective Frank Pembleton, a role that earned him two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998, and an Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series In 2013, he took on the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three children.

Donations in Braugher’s memory can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where he was on the board.

