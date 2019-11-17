'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Expecting Baby No. 2

Melissa Fumero's family is about to get a little bigger!

On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Instagram that she's expecting her second child with husband and Power star, David Fumero. In the image, Fumero makes a playfully frantic face while showcasing her growing bump in a black top under a olive green buttonup.

"Oh yeah, I'm hella pregnant," the 37-year-old actress wrote. "To be honest, I haven't felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don't feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌🏽🤓 #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos."

Fumero is already the proud parent of a 3-year-old son named Enzo, who regularly appears on both his mom and dad's Instagram accounts.

In May, ET spoke with Fumero about how the timing of her first pregnancy perfectly lined up with her shooting schedule for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"So we got a surprise pregnancy that weirdly timed out brilliantly where my due date was two weeks after we're supposed to wrap Brooklyn Nine-Nine," she said. "So we felt like, 'OK this is meant to be. This feels very serendipitous.' We were, after we got over our initial shock, we were very, very excited."

And, the very same day her son was born, she got the news that the show was picked up for a fourth season.

"I was like, I have a job, a baby and a job! This is the best day ever!" she said.

Speaking of renewals, on Thursday, NBC announced that it had green-lit Brooklyn Nine-Nine for an eighth season, three months before season seven premieres on Feb. 6, 2020.

The cast, including Fumero, all posed for a photo holding up eight fingers to announce the big news, which was shared on the show's social media accounts.

"We can't wait to give you even more #Brooklyn99! 💕," the image of the group was captioned.

See more on Fumero below.

