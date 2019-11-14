'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Gets Renewed for Eighth Season at NBC

Andy Samberg and the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine gang are already gearing up for an eighth season.

On Thursday afternoon, the cast of the hit NBC sitcom took a break from shooting to share the exciting news. A photo was posted on the series' Instagram account showcasing Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller all holding up eight fingers to mark the special occasion.

"We can't wait to give you even more #Brooklyn99! 💕," the image of the group was captioned. Beatriz reposted the video, adding the hashtag, #dreamcometrue.

Truglio also posted a video of the cast happily celebrating together, writing alongside: "SEASON 8 😳🤪🔥🔥🔥🔥Today is a good day. Thank you @nbc for letting us make more @nbcbrooklyn99. It means the world to us. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Fans, we're still here in part because of what you guys did two years ago. We haven't forgotten that. Love and thanks!❤️🙏🏼 "

Crews also shared the group photo and a video from a table read, where it was announced that they got another season. The actor immediately threw his script in the air.

The news arrives months before season 7 of the series is set to premiere on Feb. 6, 2020. The series centers on the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department in Brooklyn and follows a number of detectives and their wild hijinks.

In 2018, Fox canceled the series after five seasons and the fate of the show began looking for a new home. Soon afterward, NBC announced that they had ordered a 13-episode sixth season for the show. Then, in February, the series got the green light for a seventh season. The announcement of season 8 means that the show will have lived on for at least three seasons since its Fox cancelation.

