Dog Who Played Cheddar on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Dies at 13

Rest in peace, Stewart.

The corgi who played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died, his owner announced on Instagram on Monday. He was 13.

"We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company," the post read. "Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah."

Cheddar, Captain Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) cute sidekick, was played by multiple dogs throughout his appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but Stewart held the role the longest. Cheddar has come to the team's rescue several times, like during their Halloween heists, and as ring bearer at Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy's (Melissa Fumero) wedding.

Jordin Althaus/Fox/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rip Torn, Award-Winning Star of 'The Larry Sanders Show,' Dead at 88

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel Star, Dead at 20

Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star, Dead at 51

Related Gallery