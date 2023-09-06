Even when you're The Boss, you can't control the hand fate deals. Which is why Bruce Springsteen had to share some unfortunate news with fans on Wednesday.

The "Born in the U.S.A." artist, who is on the Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band's 2023 World Tour, announced that he would have to postpone the remainder of the September tour stops due to his health struggle.

"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y." a statement posted to the band's X(Twitter) account shared Wednesday afternoon.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows," the statement continued, before shared comments made by Springsteen himself.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," the 73-year-old rock icon shared. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some."

"Thank you for your understanding and support," he continued. "We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

The news of the postponements comes just over three months after Springsteen took a hard spill on stage during a concert with the E Street Band in Amsterdam.

Springsteen was in the middle of performing the 2020 track "Ghosts" off his Letter to You album, and while taking a couple of steps back on to the stage, he misjudged his step and took a tumble.

In video shared on social media, Springsteen can be seen using his left hand -- still holding on to the mic -- to break his fall.

Springsteen managed to do no harm to the guitar he held in his right hand. After falling down, he rolled on to his back, unhooked the guitar off his arm and sat up before a member of the band and a crew member helped him back to his feet. After a brief break, Springsteen returned to the stage to finish out the show.

Check out the video below to see more on the surprising moment.

