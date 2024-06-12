Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' 12-year-old daughter just got a promotion!

Emma took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Mabel Ray's elementary school graduation. Next stop? Middle school! The 45-year-old mother of two posted a photo of the fam bam -- including Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis -- covering their faces with a cutout of Mabel's smiling face, all the while Mabel holds a couple of bouquet of flowers.

"Middle school! Here she comes! 👩🏻‍🎓📚❣️," Emma captioned the sweet post.

Scout LaRue Willis commented, "Mabel literally mortified by the masks hahahaha," while Tallulah added, "We love her!!! 7th grade here we go!"

Bruce has five daughters -- Rumer, 35, Scout, 32 and Tallulah, 30, whom he shares with Moore. Bruce and Emma, who tied the knot in 2009, share daughters Mabel and Evelyn Penn, 10.

Mabel's milestone comes not long after Bruce's first granddaughter and Rumer's daughter, Louetta, celebrated her first birthday. The Die Hard star's daughter opened up to Today on how her dad's embraced his role as grandpa.

"He's so good," Rumer said. "I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]. And Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet."

Louetta's name (Louetta Isley Thomas Willis), according to her mother, is inspired by some of Bruce's favorite things.

"Her name is a mix of things I love," Rumer shared during an Instagram Q&A last year. "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy and a girl but then when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She added of her and Derek Richard Thomas' baby girl's name, "We wanted to give her options and me and my dad's favorite singers are Lou= Louis Armstrong, Etta= Etta James, Isley= Isley Brother[s]."

Last month, Emma attended the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, where she emotionally reflected on the moment her family shared for the very first time Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"First and foremost, it had ben so isolating and I was trying to keep it quiet and really it was about our daughters," she said. "I never wanted them to think that this was some sort of family secret that we have to keep. Like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was. I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness and on a global scale, because that is the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that. So that was very important."

RELATED CONTENT: