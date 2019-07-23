Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about a hilarious case of mistaken identity.

ET's Lauren Zima recently caught up with the 38-year-old actress at the Jurassic World Ride press event, where she confirmed that her famous dad, Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica Chastain for his daughter.

"Legit. Legit. And he was, like, shook," Bryce revealed of when her dad thought Jessica was his daughter. "He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike.' And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great," she continued. "Although something is wrong when people stop mistaking me for her. I'll be like, 'Gotta get it together.'"

"I mean, but we do resemble one another," Bryce added. "I love it."

Jessica initially told the Associate Press about her mistaken encounter with Ron during a video interview earlier this month, revealing that it occurred at the Apple Store.

"I was walking by and I was like, 'That’s Ron Howard,' and then my friend was with me [and] he said [Ron] turned to someone and said 'I think I just saw Bryce,'" Jessica shared. "We look so much alike."

Even Jessica herself has been fooled by her similarities with her Help co-star.

"Before my career took off, I remember one time being on the subway and I was looking at a magazine and there was a picture of [Bryce], like a small picture, and I was like ,'What am I doing in this magazine?'" Jessica recalled. "I actually had that thought."

During the Jurassic World Ride event, Bryce gushed to ET about how the movie has been made into such a cool attraction.

"It's surreal. It's super weird," she said. "When I was a kid coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, I would get on these rides and it made me feel like I was actually in a movie myself and I think that's the experience that Universal Studios is always trying to preserve and that's what they've created here."

As for her hopes for the upcoming third Jurassic flick, Bryce said she only has one wish.

"I just, like, don't want to die, I guess," she admitted. "... I had so much fun making the first movie and then making, you know, the last one. And just the idea that we're gonna get to do another one, and that it will be kind of, like, you know, the final chapter of the trilogy and whatnot, it's awesome."

