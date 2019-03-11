Happy Monday, ARMY!

BTS has confirmed they are dropping a new album -- and there’s only 32 sleeps until it’s out!

The hotly-anticipated new record is titled Map of the Soul: Persona and will hit stores on April 12.

According to a press release, the record “marks the beginning of a new chapter,” for the seven-piece Korean boy band, comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The release comes eight months after the global heartthrobs dropped Love Yourself ‘Answer’, the final in their chart-topping storied Love Yourself series.

Fans who can’t wait until April 12, can whet their appetites by pre-ordering Map of the Soul: Persona starting March 13.

Following the release, the group will embark on their BTS World Tour: ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour, commencing on Aug. 25 in South Korea, before reaching the U.S. in September.

The group updated ET on their new music during an exclusive interview at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in February.

"We stayed up all night to work for our next album," RM shared. "Right before the flight, we stayed up all night."

See more on the group below.

