BTS Is Perfectly in Sync for Performance of ‘Fake Love’ on ‘Late Late Show’

The BTS invasion continues!

On Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden, the South Korean boy band shut the house down with their impeccably-choreographed rendition of their hit song, “Fake Love.”

Members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope sported their signature edgy looks -- which included ripped jeans and loose shirts -- as they whipped their hair around and showed off their killer dance moves.

The group was perfectly in sync on the Late Late Show stage, effortlessly transitioning from perfectly choreographed moves to singing solos. The crowd was quickly off their feet cheering on the international group.

At the end of the epic performance, host James Corden jumped on the stage and gave the boy band members big hugs as the audience went wild.

BTS previously debuted “Fake Love” last month at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and ET’s Denny Directo spoke with them in May about their new album, Love Yourself: Tear.

"This time around, it's about honesty and love," RM said of the new album. "Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairytale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love."

