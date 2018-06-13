BTS Is Perfectly in Sync for Performance of ‘Fake Love’ on ‘Late Late Show’: Watch!

The BTS invasion continues!

On Tuesday’s Late Late Show with James Corden the South Korean boy band shut the house down with their impeccably-choreographed rendition of their hit song “Fake Love.”

Members V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope sported their signature edgy looks in ripped jeans and loose shirts, whipping their hair around the stage as they showed off their killer dance moves.

The group was perfectly in sync on the Late Late Show stage, transitioning from perfected moves to singing solos effortlessly. The crowd was quickly off their feet cheering on the international group.

At the end of the epic performance, host James Corden jumped on the stage giving the boy band a big hug as the audience went wild.

BTS previously debuted “Fake Love” last month at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

ET’s Denny Directo spoke with BTS in May about their new album, Love Yourself: Tear.

"This time around, it's about honesty and love," RM explained of the new album to ET. "Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairytale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love."

For more exclusive BTS content, watch the clip below!

