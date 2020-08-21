BTS on How ARMY Has 'Inspired' Them Amid 'Rough Year' (Exclusive)

BTS can't thank their fans enough for helping them get through a "rough year."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group had to cancel their 2020 world tour, but when ET exclusively caught up with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook over Zoom this week, they opened up about how their ARMY inspired them to keep moving forward, even in quarantine.

"You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises changes," RM told ET's Denny Directo. "To be honest, we thought we needed a break from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

"I want to say, ARMY really is our inspiration," added Jimin. "Things are tough for everybody, and everybody's really going through a hard time. But I think for ARMY to have this energy and show this drive, it really inspires us. It inspires us to make our music and it comes out through our music. So again, we want to thank ARMY. Thank you, ARMY, for being our inspiration."

As a way to give back to the world in hard times, the boys worked hard to release their new single, "Dynamite," which marks their first English language song. They're also gearing up for the initial Sept. 10 release of their musical documentary film, Break the Silence: The Movie.

"It was a huge, enormous showing for all of us," RM explained of the boys singing English. "But we decided to do it because, you know, let's try something new in this current situation, this pandemic."

"I think everyone did well," he added. "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it and [decided] let's keep it this way. And we done it!"

The boys will also be performing "Dynamite" for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. Additionally, the group has racked up three nominations, including Best Pop and Best K-Pop for "On."

"[There's] a lot of new visuals," V teased of what to expect from their VMAs performance. "It's gonna be sort of a retro feel, so fans can look forward to that."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Drops New 'Dynamite' Music Video -- Watch!

BTS Coming to Theaters With New Film 'Break The Silence: The Movie'

John Cena Joins Effort to Match BTS's $1 Million Donation to BLM

How BTS and Other Stars Are Dealing With Coronavirus Outbreak This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery