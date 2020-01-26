BTS has a new album on the way, and they say it's going to be "better" and "harder" than ever before.

ET caught up with the seven-member boy band on the red carpet at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, and they said fans can expect the new project next month.

"We just released 'Black Swan,' our first single for the upcoming album. We release our album in February," group member RM shared. "It's going to be harder, it's going to be whatever you're expecting it is -- it's going to be better and harder."

When asked to elaborate, RM said the project is "really hard."

"I can't tell more. It's the hardest we can go," he added. "We're always personal and frank in our messages and tracks."

The K-pop band will hit the stage with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and more surprise guests for the first 'Old Town Road All-Stars' performance at the ceremony. RM teased that fans can expect "our dance, and our voice, our love, our 'Old Town Road'" during the star-studded show. "We had rehearsals 10 times. We had a little moves together with Lil Nas. We saw him dancing and he knows how to dance, so stay tuned for the moves and our voices too."

Last week, Ariana Grande and BTS sent Twitter into a frenzy when the singer posted a rehearsal photo with the boy band. "Look who I bumped into at rehearsal :)," the "Thank U, Next" singer tweeted.

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

"She's the one right now, she's the one," the group told ET of that fan-favorite moment. "So when Ariana is just practicing next to our big studio, we just knew. She said she wanted to see our rehearsals and what we're doing. We showed her... and we saw her rehearsals, too, so we know what we're doing tonight, what she's doing tonight, and it was, like, the greatest."

The group added that this year's GRAMMY Awards is a full-circle moment for them. "We said it last year presenting: We'll be back. And we thought it would never come true, but I think this is the reason why you should speak out your ambitions," RM said. "It will come true maybe."

