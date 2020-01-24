BTS Makes History as First K-Pop Band to Go Platinum in the US

BTS continues to make history!

The seven-member K-pop band (made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) has already taken the world by storm, and keep breaking records left and right. Their latest feat proves that their die-hard Army can't get enough of them. BTS' 2018 album, Love Yourself: Answer, has been certified Platinum in the U.S., making them the first K-pop group to achieve such an honor, according to Billboard.

Answer was also the first-ever South Korean LP to be certified gold by the RIAA and has sold more than one million copies, per the publication. Their follow-up album, Map of the Soul: Persona, released last year, was also certified gold in August.

And, there could be more record-breaking from BTS as their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, drops Feb. 21. This week, the group also announced a 37-date world tour that will kick off at the group’s hometown venue, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, on Apr. 11, before heading stateside to California, where they will play two dates at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Fans will get to see BTS at Sunday's GRAMMY Awards. The singers will be part of Lil Nas X's special segment called "Old Town Road All-Stars," which will also include Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and more artists.

For more on what to expect from the epic performance, watch below.

