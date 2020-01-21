BTS Announces Globe-Trotting ‘Map of the Soul’ Tour

Clear your calendars!

BTS has announced a 37-date world tour and it’s kicking off in less than three months.

The boy band announced their Map of the Soul tour on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy and igniting the trending hashtag #btstour2020.

The tour will kick off with four shows at the group’s hometown venue, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, on Apr. 11, before heading stateside to California, where they will play two dates at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Following stops in Texas, Illinois, Canada and more, the pop superstars will play Japan, England, Germany and Spain.

But the Army need not freak out if a city isn’t on the list, as further shows are yet to be announced.

The tour will commence following the release of the band’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul : 7, on Feb. 21.

me planning my outfits, flights and accommodation for #BTSTOUR2020 even tho i have a 2% chance of getting tickets #MapOfTheSoulTourpic.twitter.com/UU91esiaQg — aimée!!⁷ (@YUNKIMlN) January 22, 2020

The 7-piece K-pop group (made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) previously embarked on their hugely successful BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,’ which saw them trek across Asia, Europe, North America and South America.



Tickets for the Map of the Soul tour go on sale to fan club members beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Feb. 5 via a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. A General Verified Fan presale will then commence at 3 p.m. local time on Feb. 6, before tickets go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. local time on Feb. 7.

See full U.S. tour dates below.

Big Hit Entertainment

