BTS is breaking the internet with Paper magazine.

The K-Pop superstars cover one of the magazine's two #BreaktheInternet issues this year, looking fierce as ever rocking Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton while surrounded by Lisa Frank's iconic rainbow-colored designs. In a revealing Q&A, the seven members of BTS -- V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope -- get candid about the greatest challenge they've faced as a group, which is that they didn't always get along so great.

"There was a time when we fought each other quite a bit because we all came from different backgrounds and our personalities were so different," J-Hope says. "But we were able to overcome that after frequently talking to each other and living together for a long time. We now know what each of us are thinking just by looking at each other."

Jimin adds, "Because each member was so different, I think it was hard for everyone to understand each other. But we didn't give up, and now we are a team where each member is irreplaceable."

BTS was formed in 2010 by the Korean entertainment group Big Hit Entertainment. RM says working on understanding one another has been key to working out their differences.

"Seven grown men always staying close together and experiencing work and life at the same time means that we come face to face with numerous contradictions and differences," he explains. "But I think we overcame that by working on understanding and caring for each other over time."

Now, Suga says the band's growing pains are all "good memories."

"Seven men with different values living together was not easy," he acknowledges. "It was difficult for all of us to focus our thoughts on one single point, but looking back, they are all good memories."

The men also talk to the magazine about their passionate fanbase -- ARMY -- and how appreciative they are.

"It's an honor that people around the world love our music and messages," the band says. "It seems like there's no language barrier. We think that ARMY helped us spread our music across the world. All of this would have not been possible without ARMY."

"We like communicating with our fans," they continue. "We communicated [with them online] even before our debut. Fans enjoy it and so do we. ... We feel that the whole world is truly connected as one through social media. Language is not a big barrier anymore, and we think that with good music, sincere messages and the effort to communicate, fans from all around the world will show their love."

BTS says they want to grow musically alongside their fans, and try new genres.

"I want to show our various sides that reflect the progression of our age as well as our emotions and sensibilities," RM says about what's next for them.

Jin says specifically, "I want to try something in the genre of rock. I think it will come out great because our members are pretty charismatic."

These days, the worldwide music phenomenon has no signs of slowing down, despite facing breakup rumors earlier this year and some members working on solo projects, like J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" collaboration with Becky G.

"I know that many people are cheering for us for who we are now," Jimin says. "I think about how those people would love seeing our new, better music and performances. What I'm trying to say is, my dream is to show them more performances and better music for a long, long time."

In October, BTS addressed all the breakup rumors amid taking a prolonged hiatus. Watch the video below for more:

