New music from BTS is almost here!

The K-pop group -- which is made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- recently announced that their upcoming fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, is set to drop Feb. 21. The new album will follow Map of the Soul: Persona, which dropped last year.

Fans of the group have plenty to look forward to before then, as the guys dropped what they call "a comeback map," which details all the exciting events and phases leading up the album's release.

According to the map, the band's first single -- along with an accompanying art film performed by Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company -- will be released on Jan. 17.

In addition, there will be lead-up events in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York City. Fans can also expect new photos from the group from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13 and the album's complete tracklist on Feb. 17.

There's more to come after the album drops as well, with the group set to release the era's first official music video on Feb. 28.

BTS

The exciting news comes after the group spoke out amid their time off, assuring fans that they'd be back with new music soon.

"It's not a big deal," SUGA, through a translator, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's literally a vacation."

"I'm just a young man who likes to watch Stranger Things on Netflix and loves to eat and drink beer," RM, the group's leader, added. "But I turn on CNN and BBC and they're talking about our vacation. It feels like we're living in a different world."

Watch the video below for more on BTS.

