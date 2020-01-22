Ariana Grande Shares GRAMMY Rehearsal Pic With BTS and Fans Can't Keep Their Cool
Ariana Grande is gearing up for the 2020 GRAMMYs with some new friends.
The "7 Rings" singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a black-and-white snapshot showing herself and BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and J-Hope chilling together at rehearsal on some bench steps.
Grande is one of many musicians set to perform at this year's GRAMMY Awards, while BTS is reportedly set to take the stage as part of Lil Nas X's performance of the chart-dominating hit "Old Town Road."
"Look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)" Grande captioned the cute pic, which subsequently sent Twitter into a frenzy.
"ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS ARE IN THE SAME PLACE WHAT IS GOING ON," one excited Twitter user screamed.
"ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS TOOK A PICTURE TOGETHER?! DO YALL SEE THE POWER THEY HAVE," another user commented, again unable to contain their use of Caps Lock.
However, many fans of BTS also noticed a glaring omission from the group photo -- SUGA, a.k.a. Min Yoon-gi. Some speculated that he may have been the one tasked with snapping the photo.
While other fans were simply confused and upset about his absence.
In fact, Where Is YOONGI became the second highest trending topic worldwide after Grande posted the pic.
Fans will get a chance to see Grande -- and hopefully all the members of BTS -- at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, which air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.
See more on music's biggest, most star-studded night the video below.
