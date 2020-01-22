Ariana Grande is gearing up for the 2020 GRAMMYs with some new friends.

The "7 Rings" singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a black-and-white snapshot showing herself and BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and J-Hope chilling together at rehearsal on some bench steps.

Grande is one of many musicians set to perform at this year's GRAMMY Awards, while BTS is reportedly set to take the stage as part of Lil Nas X's performance of the chart-dominating hit "Old Town Road."

"Look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)" Grande captioned the cute pic, which subsequently sent Twitter into a frenzy.

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

"ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS ARE IN THE SAME PLACE WHAT IS GOING ON," one excited Twitter user screamed.

"ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS TOOK A PICTURE TOGETHER?! DO YALL SEE THE POWER THEY HAVE," another user commented, again unable to contain their use of Caps Lock.

ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS ARE IN THE SAME PLACE WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/qFLxfcMfy1 — allie⁷ 🖤🦢 (@ddaeng8__) January 23, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS TOOK A PICTURE TOGETHER?! DO YALL SEE THE POWER THEY HAVE



pic.twitter.com/u25EJYK7hO — Precious ⁷ shadow 🥂 (@smoljungkookbun) January 23, 2020

BROOO THE FACT THAT WE JUST GOT TO KNOW THAT WE MIGHT BE HAVING A BTS OT7 GRAMMY PERFORMANCE THROUGH A WHOLE ARIANA GRANDE PLEASE IM SCREAMINGGG — black swan⁷ (@happinesspjm) January 23, 2020

BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE HOLY SHIT MY DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE pic.twitter.com/XekDgMrob1 — kiana⁷ | mewgulf (@euphoria_jjks) January 23, 2020

ARIANA GRANDE WITH @BTS_twt!!!!!!!!!!!!! THIS IS FOR THE GRAMMYS Y’ALL! pic.twitter.com/YMQJ31h89K — DADDEH⁷ 💛 (@vminggukx) January 23, 2020

Ariana Grande confirming what the Recording Academy cannot: BTS performing Black Swan at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/XL4vrm7lny — Knifey The Wifey⁷✊🏿🇵🇷 (@bettyhonest) January 23, 2020

However, many fans of BTS also noticed a glaring omission from the group photo -- SUGA, a.k.a. Min Yoon-gi. Some speculated that he may have been the one tasked with snapping the photo.

ariana grande: can u take a pic of me and bts



yoongi: but im yoongi from bts



ariana grande: ok yoongi from bts can u take a pic of me and bts pic.twitter.com/m4PvDLGES7 — chii⁷ (@horangitaes) January 23, 2020

While other fans were simply confused and upset about his absence.

ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS IN ONE FRAME!!!! OKAY BUT WHERE’S YOONGI pic.twitter.com/qn4pUGkDgn — DADDEH⁷ 💛 (@vminggukx) January 23, 2020

I FOUND YOONGI pic.twitter.com/B1movdEkql — Ana ➳ Misses hobi ⁷ (@HopeWorIld) January 23, 2020

In fact, Where Is YOONGI became the second highest trending topic worldwide after Grande posted the pic.

WHERE IS YOONGI is currently trending worldwide #2 @BTS_twt#SUGApic.twitter.com/b7lVcabWC8 — Black Swan Out Now 🖤🦢⁷ (@sorafirstlove) January 23, 2020

Fans will get a chance to see Grande -- and hopefully all the members of BTS -- at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, which air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

See more on music's biggest, most star-studded night the video below.

