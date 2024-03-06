What makes Josh Allen one hell of a quarterback is his ability to scramble when the pocket collapses around him. And it turns out, he's just as agile when there's a wardrobe malfunction, like when he recently beelined it to his hotel room while leaving girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in the dust.

The Buffalo Bills star, 27, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to explain himself after a video began circulating on social media showing him heading straight into a posh hotel in Paris, while the 27-year-old actress exited the chauffeured-vehicle without any help from him. This prompted one fan to comment on a TikTok video, "Josh isn't being like gentlemen here, not even hold her hand, or helping her out of the car. he needs to take some man lessons from Travis Kelce on how to treat your lady."

The video then shows Steinfeld briefly stopping for a pic with a fan before she also heads inside the hotel.

Another quick look at the video from Monday's outing in Paris shows Allen dressed casually with a grey sweater wrapped around his waist. In his post on X, Allen seemingly addressed both the grey sweater and his hasty stroll.

"My pants ripped at dinner," he tweeted alongside sad and laughing emojis. "Didn't want cheeks out...I love Paris."

That tweet had many of his followers rolling.

"Bro don't tweet much but when he does it's bangers," one bemused follower replied. Another follower tagged a Swiftie and replied, "I think this is in response to your 'Travis would never,'" followed by skull and laughing emojis.

The six-year NFL veteran and Steinfeld have been galavanting all around the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week. They were spotted attending the Miu Miu after-party on Tuesday night after attending the fashion house's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors May 2023 when they were seen grabbing sushi in New York City. They were spotted getting hot and heavy last July while on a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend. While that certainly wasn't the first time their at-the-time-rumored-romance garnered headlines, those particular photos didn't sit well with Allen, who told Barstool Sports' popular Pardon My Take podcast that seeing those pics of him and Steinfeld in a jacuzzi made him feel "gross."

