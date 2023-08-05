Hailee Steinfeld's Rumored BF Josh Allen Says He Felt 'Gross' Over Being Photographed in Mexico
Hailee Steinfeld's rumored beau Josh Allen is opening up about what it feels like to be under a different kind of spotlight. In short, he's not exactly thrilled.
While on Barstool Sports' popular Pardon My Take podcast, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is asked by co-host Eric Sollenberger (better known as PFT Commenter) if he's seen the headlines about himself. More specifically, PTFC wondered if the NFL star had seen the headline about him making out with Steinfeld while on vacay in Mexico.
PFT Commenter said, albeit sarcastically, that such a headline is awesome, but Allen, more than anything, is befuddled that the relationship is drawing such attention.
"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," he said.
Allen later shared that the whole situation felt bizarre because he spotted the paparazzi on a boat.
"They were on a boat," he said. "I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. No privacy. What is wrong with people?"
That being said, co-host Dan "Big Cat" Katz put a positive spin on the whole thing, suggesting that there are worse headlines out there, to which Allen responded with, "That's true."
Allen and the Hawkeye actress were photographed making out while soaking up the sun in Los Cabos over the Fourth of July weekend.
Steinfeld, who wore a bucket hat and sunglasses, is seen wrapping her hands around the 27-year-old's neck as they spend time in the water and share a kiss, adding fuel to the fire that they're dating.
In May, they had dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City, with an eyewitness telling ET, "They arrived together at around 9:30 p.m. ET and enjoyed cocktails and omakase." The eyewitness continued, "At one point in the night, Josh got behind the bar and served Hailee. They looked sweet together and seemed like they had a great time."
Allen was previously in a relationship with Brittany Williams. The pair met when they were children and made their relationship official in 2017. Williams moved to New York with Allen after he was signed to the Bills. The duo quietly ended their relationship and are no longer following each other on social media.
