Hailee Steinfeld and her rumored new beau, Josh Allen, definitely enjoyed their vacation in Mexico.

The Hawkeye actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were photographed making out while soaking up the sun in Los Cabos over the Fourth of July weekend.

Steinfeld, who wore a bucket hat and sunglasses, is seen wrapping her hands around the 27-year-old's neck as they spend time in the water and share a kiss.

For months, the duo has sparked dating rumors. In May, they had dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City, with an eyewitness telling ET, "Hailee and Josh enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City over Memorial Day weekend. They arrived together at around 9:30 p.m. ET and enjoyed cocktails and omakase." The eyewitness continued, "At one point in the night, Josh got behind the bar and served Hailee. They looked sweet together and seemed like they had a great time."

Founder of Sushi by Bou, Michael Sinensky, shared a picture of Steinfeld and Allen sitting next to each other while enjoying their dining experience with friends.

"More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc Thank you bills Josh Allen for always stopping in when in town and loving Sushi By Bou Also thank you for bringing in newbies Hailee Steinfeld and friends for the #chelsea #nyc experience," the restaurateur wrote next to the pic of the actress and NFL star smiling as they were photographed with the chef and another couple.

In another pic, Allen holds a torch as he poses with the chef.

Steinfeld, 26, and Allen, 27, were initially linked in May when they were spotted together around NYC. In pictures obtained by the New York Post, the actress wore a casual white blazer and jeans combo as she was met by Allen -- who got out of a black SUV.

Allen was previously in a relationship with Brittany Williams. The pair met when they were children and made their relationship official in 2017. Williams moved to New York with Allen after he was signed to the Buffalo Bills. The duo quietly ended their relationship and are no longer following each other on social media.

As for Steinfeld, who keeps her relationships rather private, she was last linked publicly to Niall Horan in 2018.

