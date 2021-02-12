Anthony Head is devastated to hear about the experiences his Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars had with the show's creator, Joss Whedon.

In a new interview with ITV's This Morning, the 66-year-old British actor, who played Buffy's watcher Giles for all seven seasons of the TV series, opened up about Charisma Carpenter's recent allegations of abuse and harassment against Whedon and the comments by co-stars who have supported her.

"I've been up most of the night just running through my memories thinking, 'What did I miss?'" he shared, referencing the bags under his eyes. "And this is not a man saying, 'I didn't see it, so it didn't happen.' It's just, I am gutted, I'm seriously gutted, because one of my memories, my fondest memories of Buffy, was the fact that it was so empowering, not just in the words of the script, but the family feel of the show."

Head added that he's very upset that his co-stars, who have publicly shared their negative experiences with Whedon, wouldn't have come to him at the time.

"I'm really sad if people went through these experiences that they didn't... I was a sort of like a father figure and I would hope that someone would come to me and say, 'I'm struggling' or 'I just had a horrible conversation,'" Head said. "Admittedly the first post by Charisma was when she was working on Angel and I was long gone, but there are other posts subsequently that are making me think, 'How on earth did I not know this was going on?'"

In her lengthy post, Carpenter recalled her painful experiences on both the Buffy and Angel sets and said Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions." She claims Whedon threatened to fire her, commented on her weight and even asked if she planned to keep her baby when he found out she was pregnant.

Since Carpenter's post, numerous Buffy co-stars have spoken out in her defense and shown their support, including star Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, and Emma Caulfield. On Thursday, Eliza Dushku, who played slayer Faith on both Buffy and Angel, released her own lengthy statement defending Carpenter.

"CC, my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long," Dushku wrote. "Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

