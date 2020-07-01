That Justice League was a troubled production has never been a secret, with director Zack Snyder having to step down in 2017 following a family tragedy. Now, Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone aka Cyborg, is voicing claims about the environment on set when Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film.

"Joss Wheadon's [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he claimed in a tweet on Wednesday, alleging that Whedon was "enabled, in many ways" by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

"Accountability>Entertainment," Fisher concluded his tweet.

The accusation come days after another tweet in which Fisher shared a video of himself praising Whedon as "a great guy" during 2017's Comic-Con and captioned it, "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."

ET has reached out to Fisher, Whedon and Warner Bros. for comment.

Discourse around the Justice League production surfaced again in May, when HBO Max officially greenlit the long-rumored Snyder Cut to deliver the director's original vision of the film. Set to debut on the streamer in 2021, Fisher has been a vocal advocate for returning the power to Snyder.

I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League.



"I don't praise Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder for simply putting me in Justice League," he tweeted of the film's co-writers. "I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE"

