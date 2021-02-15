David Boreanaz is showing support for his former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Charisma Carpenter, after she came forward with allegations of abuse and harassment against Buffy and Angel creator, Joss Whedon. ET has reached out to Whedon's rep for comment.

Just days after Carpenter released a statement on Twitter and Instagram alleging that Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel," Boreanaz praised her for speaking her truth.

"I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength," Boreanaz tweeted on Sunday.

Carpenter replied to her former co-star, acknowledging his support publicly and behind the scenes.

"I know you're there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much," she responded.

I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength♥️🙏 — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 14, 2021

I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. ♥️ — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 15, 2021

Boreanaz isn't the only star from the series to show support for Carpenter. Both Sarah Michelle Gellar and Eliza Dushku have come out in support of Carpenter.

"CC, my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long," Dushku wrote in part on Thursday. "Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

The actress concluded her lengthy post, writing, "May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long. From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you. I admire, respect, and love you."

Gellar, who portrayed the lead role of Buffy, also responded to Carpenter's claims. "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote on Instagram. "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time."

"But I stand with all survivors of abuse," she added, "And am proud of them for speaking out."

Michelle Trachtenberg, who portrayed Buffy's younger sister Dawn Summers on the show, reposted Gellar's message to her own Instagram. Amber Benson and Clare Kramer also spoke out against the "toxic" environment on the Buffy set, but they aren't the only actors with claims against the show creator.

Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone aka Cyborg in Justice League, came out with allegations against Whedon last July. As ET previously reported, Fisher accused Whedon of "abusive, unprofessional" behavior while on set of the superhero film. The allegations led to an investigation by WarnerMedia, which was concluded back in December. "Remedial action has been taken," WarnerMedia said in a statement at the time. No further details were provided, and Whedon's reps did not respond to requests for comment.

On Dec. 11, 2020, Fisher tweeted, "The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: The investigation of Justice League is now complete. It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)"

"And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): 'WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners,'" he continued. "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon."

Fisher also applauded Carpenter on Wednesday, tweeting, "Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know."

"I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation," he continued. "Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs. 'It is time.'"

