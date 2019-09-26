Busy Philipps is throwing it way back!

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Freaks and Geeks on Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pics from her time on the iconic teen drama.

In the throwback images, Philipps posed with her then-cast members including Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, Samm Levine and Martin Starr. In addition to a group shot taken on the bleachers, Philipps also shared individual pics, including one with Rashida Jones, who guest starred on an episode.

"Well, this is a big week for me in terms of TV show history, I guess. 20 (TWENTY?!) years ago TODAY FREAKS AND GEEKS premiered on NBC," Philipps wrote. "It feels like a million years ago and also two years ago. I've always remained humbled and grateful that this was my first job in Hollywood. And really, I think it's as great today as it was 20 years ago and that really says something, I think."

"I love Kim Kelly with all my heart and I'm so glad I got to be her for a while and then also forever," Philipps added of her character on the show. "Here are some of my favorite pictures. Except for this first one, which was a promo shot for NBC, all the pictures were taken by writer/producer @gabesachs who THANK GOD was obsessed even in 1999 with documenting every moment and always had a camera on him. ❤️"

Others involved with the show, including actor Levine and producer Judd Apatow, also marked the occasion on social media, sharing throwback pics from their time on set as well as old promos for the series.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Rogen last month, and he was shocked to learn that the series debuted two decades prior.

"Oh, that just makes me want to f**king kill myself, so thanks for that," he joked. "Fantastic. Jacob Tremblay was 20 years away from being born. Yeah, great. I don't know. I didn't know that, so that's a horribly depressing fact. Thank you."

