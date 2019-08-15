Seth Rogen Looks Back at 'Freaks and Geeks' 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

After making a coming-of-age story, Seth Rogen is looking back at his own younger years in Hollywood.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 37-year-old comedian at the L.A. premiere of Good Boys on Wednesday, where she asked Rogen, one of the film's producers, about the upcoming 20th anniversary of Freaks and Geeks' premiere, his first-ever role.

"Oh, that just makes me want to f**king kill myself, so thanks for that," he joked. "Fantastic. Jacob Tremblay was 20 years away from being born. Yeah, great. I don't know. I didn't know that, so that's a horribly depressing fact. Thank you."

On the show, Rogen played the lovably sarcastic Ken Miller alongside a number of actors who would also become household names like James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and more.

When asked if he and his frequent collaborator, Evan Goldberg, would like to tackle a college story, the funnyman playfully responded: "We're gonna go for a Cocoon-type geriatric film. We're tired of all these young people."

"Something very senior-citizen based," Goldberg chimed in.

"Baby boomers are aging. It's a very profitable market. Yeah," Rogen continued.

Like Superbad, Good Boys centers around a group of friends, this time tweens Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon), who want to go to a party and meet girls. Of course, nothing goes as planned, as the trailer teases, and numerous misadventures transpire.

While on the red carpet, Goldberg and Rogen were asked how the experience of creating a raunchy, comedy centered around kids affected their parenting, or in Rogen's case, the desire to be a parent.

"We have kids and I look forward to a time when they can do anything but hurl food and crap on the floor, which is where we're at," Goldberg joked. "A day where they can have meaningful, emotional interactions with me."

"Yeah, if my kids could support me financially, that would be fantastic," Rogen playfully added. "The Tremblays are a very lucky family."

Rogen also touched upon the friendships at the heart of the film, stating: "The truth is, like, I think the emotional story of, you know, realizing around when you're 12 that maybe the kids you were friends with up until that point aren't gonna be the kids that you continue to be friends with your whole life ... That's what this movie's about."

Good Boys arrives in theaters on Friday.

