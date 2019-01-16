Busy Philipps and Linda Cardellini Have ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Reunion

Busy Philipps and Linda Cardellini are together again!

The former Freaks and Geeks co-stars adorably reunited Tuesday night on Busy Tonight and were delighted to reminisce about their days on the cult classic show.

For 43-year-old Cardellini, who played Lindsay Weir on the series, it has been thrilling to see the show's recent resurgence and new fan base thanks to streaming platforms. She revealed that people bring it up to her "all the time."

“We were losers, remember? We were terrible losers. We got canceled. Nobody wanted to watch the show…We all, like, struggled," Cardellini recalled to Philipps, who starred as Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks. "…But now people see it all the time. It’s streaming and it didn’t die. Back then, when shows died, they really died. They didn’t show up in other places, so the idea that it would show up anywhere ever again didn’t really occur to us.”

Despite only running for one season from 1999 to 2000, the show -- which also starred James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel -- made quite an impact. Both women have thought about where their characters would be if the series had made it to a second season. Philipps, 39, thought Kim was "going to get into musical theater," while Cardellini recalled hearing that Lindsay was going to be "a performance artist or something."

Besides the star power in the cast, the group also rocked some incredible '70s outfits. In fact, Cardellini admitted she "semi-stole" her character's iconic jacket.

“I semi-stole it, because they didn’t want me to take it," she revealed. "And then I sort of asked around because I’m too, I dunno, I’m too conscientious to be, like, a shoplifter, but I asked around and then I took it and said, ‘You know, if anybody ever needs this back…’ but by that time I had already sort of stolen it. It was like a soft steal.”

Philipps was jealous of Cardellini's thievery and regretful that she didn't have her own jacket as a memento.

"I was too scared to just kind of like put it in my backpack and take it home. I wish I would've asked, though. It was a great jacket," Philipps lamented. "We've tried to find it, my jacket. It's gone... We sent people to the Universal costume warehouse to try and find it. It's not there."

With or without their beloved jackets, both women have gone on to have very successful careers; Philipps with her memoir and talk show and Cardellini with a starring role in Green Book.

“Look at us," Cardellini marveled. "We’ve come a long way from sitting on the floor of the trailer. Now you’ve got a talk show and I get a pretty dress.”

Busy Tonight airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on E!

