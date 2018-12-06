Busy Philipps Transforms Into Kim Kardashian for a Day -- Watch!

Ever wanted to know what it's like to be a Kardashian for a day? Well, Busy Philipps has, so she decided to give it a try!



On Wednesday, the Busy Tonight host revealed that this Sunday, she’s going to have a special guest stop by — Kim Kardashian West.



“So, I’m so excited that she’s coming on the show on Sunday to dish about the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she stated. “So excited in fact that I went full Kim K for a day to run my errands.”



That’s when viewers were treated to her epic transformation beginning with the elaborate makeup. Next, the 39-year-old actress is seen squeezing into a skintight latex dress before slipping on a blonde wig, looking more than a little Kardashian! Then, she decided to take her new look for a spin around LA.



“I smell like a condom, guys,” she says before strolling into a dry cleaners, where she playfully signs a photo of Kim and asks if she can push the button to make the conveyor system revolve around.



She complains that her wig is beginning to hurt before stopping into a grocery store to pick up a few items. However, between her wig and her latex dress, Philipps has some difficulty reaching and bending over, forcing her to ask confused fellow shoppers to help her grab some items. The best moment has to be when she uses a French baguette to knock a row of Saltwater taffy bags into her cart from atop a cooler!



Later, Philipps spends some time with her daughters, 10-year-old Birdie and 5-year-old Cricket. Upon first seeing her mother, Cricket says her dress is “made of balloons.”



Philipps responds that because her outfit is really hard to take on and off, she is way overdue for a visit to the restroom.



When they get back home, Birdie accidentally gets some Nutella on the dress, which Philipps casually wipes away, since it’s plastic.



“Some things are easier when you’re a Kardashian,” she says while cleaning.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Kim revealed that she had been on ecstasy while filming her infamous sex tape with Ray J in 2003. This prompted Philipps to explain that she too had tried the drug years ago, but sex was the last thing on her mind.



"I’ve done ecstasy. I was a ‘90s raver in Arizona. Making a sex tape literally never occurred to me on ecstasy. It never made me horny. It just made me wanna dance,” she said. "Maybe it’s because Kim and I were doing different types of E. She had that good Hollywood E and I had Arizona E, which may or may not have been just 100 percent meth. I don’t know.”



Check out her full Kim K transformation above.



