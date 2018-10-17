Katie Holmes is all about women supporting other women!

The 39-year-old actress opened up to ET at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon on Tuesday about her female influences and the importance of that support when it comes to raising her 12-year-old daughter, Suri.

"I feel very fortunate to have had a lot of women influence me in my career and take care of me and protect me and inspire me,” she said. "When I was a new actor, I was lucky to work with Jane Adams when I was young, who taught me a lot.”

Holmes co-starred with Adams in the 2000 film Wonder Boys. She also praised the career and work of actress Jodie Foster, saying, "I remember watching Jodie Foster’s career about how she made that wonderful transition."

WireImage

The urge to build up other women is something that Holmes tries to incorporate into her everyday life with Suri.

"That’s the way I grew up -- women supporting women,” she explained. "I went to an all-girls high school and so I got very used to that female support system. That’s definitely something that is celebrated in my house, and you can see the benefits."

Holmes worked with some great women on Dawson’s Creek and talked to ET about the possibility of being a guest on her former co-star Busy Philipps' upcoming talk show.

"I would love to do anything with Busy,” Holmes said. "Yeah, she’s great.”

WireImage

Holmes attended the luncheon looking chic in a cream-colored blazer jacket and fitted black pants. She also posed with another top lady in the industry — Friends star Courteney Cox.

For more from the actress, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

13 of Busy Philipps’ Best Celeb Stories From ‘This Will Only Hurt a Little’

Katie Holmes Sits on Jamie Foxx's Lap in Rare Show of PDA: Pic

Katie Holmes Stuns in Glam Red Look After Latest Outing With Jamie Foxx

Related Gallery