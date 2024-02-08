Busy Philipps is moving forward in life, and letting go of stuff she no longer needs with an old-fashioned epic garage sale.

The actress came out dressed to impress at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how she and her ex, Marc Silverstein, worked together to move on and start selling off stuff they no longer need (and for a good cause).

"My ex-husband and I basically have had all of our stuff in storage since we moved from Los Angeles to New York. A huge amount of our stuff is in storage, and we were like, 'It's time, let's let go of it,'" Philipps shared. "So we're doing this huge garage sale at Cure Thrift, and we also used the opportunity to clean out my closets."

According to Philipps, he close friend, Michelle Williams, "Also threw in some items for donating," and a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to benefit women's reproductive rights organizations.

Philipps and Silverstein, who tied the knot in June 2007, share two children -- Birdie Leigh, 15, and Cricket Pearl, 10. The pair announced their separation in 2022, and have worked to maintain an amicable relationship for their children.

While the pair aren't contentious as they work together for the garage sale, Philipps admits that there are times of turbulence, as one might expect between exes, as well as bouts of smooth sailing.

"I think that we just both understood, fundamentally, that we made a promise to each other and to our kids," she shared, adding that while "one part of the promise is different" the part of the promise regarding "raising our kids together" hasn't changed.

"Being able to communicate is important and necessary," she added. "And we weren't going to let any hurt feelings on our side affect how we can show up for what is essentially still a family."

Nina Westervelt/WWD

Meanwhile, before the garage sale kicks off, Philipps was enjoying a night out in the Big Apple at one of the city's most stylish fashion shows.

"I love Christian, I love coming to this show," Philipps gushed. "Every time I'm invited, I say yes."

"He just makes women feel their most beautiful," she added. "[The] sexiest, most powerful version of themselves."

