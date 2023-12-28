Busy Philipps had the best Christmas a parent could ever ask for -- her daughters are smiling and happy.

The Freaks and Geeks star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a carousal of photos of her daughters, Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10, gathered around with family for the holidays. The sweet post comes nearly two weeks after Philipps shared on her podcast that she watched Birdie suffer a seizure over FaceTime while she was in boarding school in Sweden.

In the IG post, Philipps shared a photo showing her dressed in a shark onesie. Another pic showed her daughters, whom she shares with estranged husband Marc Silverstein, wearing matching pajamas with their cousins. The fifth pic shows Birdie resting in her mother's arms while the family appears to be out at a restaurant.

"Still my baby," Philipps described that particular photo.

It's a sweet update given the ordeal the family went through. While on her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, the actress opened up about the scary situation involving Birdie suffering a seizure while in boarding school. Philipps said she knew something was terribly wrong when she heard Silverstein screaming for her.

"He just said, 'It's Birdie, it's Birdie. She's having another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone,'" Philipps recalled.

Philipps noted that Birdie's OK, but watching it unfold over FaceTime only accentuated the tense and scary moment.

"The paramedics were on FaceTime, and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime," Philipps shared. "It was terrifying to see how she was… You could see everything that was happening so it was just weird. She was reaching toward the camera and just calling out for me, just saying, 'Mama, Mama, where are you? Mama.' And it was chaotic and the paramedics were talking to us the whole time and asking us questions."

Philipps said Birdie and a friend were watching a movie when she began "choking and throwing up" from the seizure. The actress said it was "really awful seeing it on a screen and being in a different country."

The entire family then hopped on a plane and headed for Sweden and brought Birdie home just in time for the holidays.

