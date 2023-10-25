Busy Philipps is looking back on a terrifying incident with a healthy sense of humor.

On Wednesday, the Cougar Town alum took to her Instagram account to mark one year since she fell down the stairs backward outside of her townhouse in New York City. Noting that she survived the incident without enduring a single scratch on her body, the actress dubbed the anniversary a personal signifier that the year is "finished."

"ONE YEAR AGO TODAY, I fell backward down steep townhouse steps (sober) and didn't have a scratch on me- not even where the pumpkin bounced off my a**," she quipped in the caption of her post on Instagram. "Listen, i remember thinking 2022 was the heartbreaker, but I was wrong. The truth is, 2022 was pretty okay until everything that came after that fall (I AM ONLY TALKING ABOUT MY OWN PERSONAL LIFE EXPERIENCE)"

"So anyway, i decided that I'm calling this year finished. It's over," she added. "Today was the last day of last year for me and tomorrow it's all f**king new. Goodbye 2023! I am v. excited for the new year that starts tomorrow. I'll see you guys there. 🌟"

Last year, Philipps went through a rollercoaster of events. In May 2022, the actress announced that she and her husband, Marc Silverstein, had been separated for more than a year.

The actress made the announcement during an episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, saying that it had "been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated." She added that her kids, family and friends knew about the sad news before going into what's the proper protocol in making such an announcement.

"And we really discussed, like, how do I handle it sort of publicly, because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year," Philipps added. "But the truth is, we, you know, there's, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it's been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you're committed to remaining friends, 'please respect our privacy and our family's privacy in this time,' right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that's how you do it? I'm serious."

She continued, "And if anything, the last several years has shown me it's a little bit that, like, you can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever. Because we all at this point have a public-facing life. You don't have to follow a conventional idea just because it's been done before. I really do believe that."

Philipps later added that the idea of releasing a statement about separating "made us sick, both of us, truly ill." She called the separation a "journey."

"The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**king much was by not involving the public," she said while growing emotional.

Philipps and Silverstein, a producer, tied the knot in 2007 and share two kids -- 14-year-old Birdie and 10-year-old Cricket.

The Girls5eva star was also one of the many protestors arrested for protesting against the overturn of Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., last summer.

In video footage, the actress -- sporting a T-shirt that read "I will aid and abet abortion" -- can be seen holding up the peace sign and smiling while seated on the ground as a police officer puts something on her wrist and then leads her away. In another video published by VICE News, Philipps said it was for "equality" that she came out and got arrested.

In photos and videos shared to her Instagram account, Philipps chronicled herself protesting before she was arrested.

"I’m doing this for you guys. I’m doing this for my kids. I’m doing this for my mom," she listed off in a video on her Instagram Story during the protest. "I’m doing this for my grandma and, obviously, I’m doing this for my grandfather."

More recently, Philipps celebrated her daughter Cricket's 10th birthday in July.

"10 years. the joy of my life. a true living unicorn. a person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats 2 lunches," the Dawson's Creek star wrote on Instagram. "Cricket Pearl Silverstein. the best idea any of us ever had and also so uniquely her own idea that there was no way that her spirit wouldn’t have come into this world. but i am eternally grateful that she chose us. my sweet wonderful incredible brilliant talented baby cricks. i love you more than i’ll ever be able to articulate. happy 10th birthday, my heart that beats outside of my body. ✨🦄👶💗✨."

