Busy Philipps is marking the sweetest milestone!

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Cricket's, 10th birthday.

"10 years. the joy of my life. a true living unicorn. a person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats 2 lunches," the Dawson's Creek star wrote on Instagram. "Cricket Pearl Silverstein. the best idea any of us ever had and also so uniquely her own idea that there was no way that her spirit wouldn’t have come into this world. but i am eternally grateful that she chose us. my sweet wonderful incredible brilliant talented baby cricks. i love you more than i’ll ever be able to articulate. happy 10th birthday, my heart that beats outside of my body. ✨🦄👶💗✨."

Philipps' birthday wish to her daughter was accompanied by a video set to "No No No" by Beirut. The clip began with a picture of Cricket from the moments after she was born, and showcased her growing personality through each year of her life with a series of moments.

The final few shots show Cricket in her current form, rocking Harry Styles merch, reading anime, sleeping with her 14-year-old sibling, Birdie, and their pup, and giving the camera one intense look.

Philipps' comments were filled with birthday wishes.

While Philipps -- who shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Silverstein -- rarely posts her kids on her feed, she gave fans a fun shot of her youngest in May.

"A pic from today for the where’s cricket conspiracy theorists!!!!!," she captioned the picture of Cricket sipping from a coffee cup. "Also! There’s a NEW podcast up with special special guest ELLIE KEMPER @elliekemper , who (as you know if you listen to the pod) Cricks is VERY obsessed with from the Office. So anyway. listen up if you’re into our kinda podcast thing. And if you’re not, i’m sorry but honestly? it’s just your loss. 🤷‍♀️ #doingmybest #theoffice."

In 2021, shortly after Birdie came out as nonbinary, Philipps spoke to ET about the things she is grateful and thankful for -- which includes her children.

"I'm thankful for the health of my family and my friends... The last year and a half has really given us all so much perspective," she told ET. "I'm thankful for my little pup, Gina, for coming into our lives when she did. I'm so thankful for everything that I have. Are you kidding? I have great kids, a great family. I've got an amazing job, the best co-workers you can imagine. I get to do what I love. I don't really have a lot to complain about."

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Williams' 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Stars Celebrate Her Oscar Nom

Busy Philipps Arrested While Protesting After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Busy Philipps Reveals She's Separated From Husband Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps Recalls Teen Job as Toy Fair Actor and Praises Message of ‘Girls5eva’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery