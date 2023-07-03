Busy Philipps Celebrates Daughter Cricket's 10th Birthday: 'My Heart That Beats Outside of My Body'
Busy Philipps Reflects on Birdie's Coming Out and What She's Tha…
'The Witcher' Season 3 Cast on Henry Cavill's Departure and What…
Chrissy Teigen Says DNA Test Mishap Left Her Convinced She Had a…
Watch Taylor Swift Swallow a Bug During 'Eras' Concert
Dierks Bentley Jokingly Compares His 'Gravel & Gold Tour' to Luk…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie on Her Most Talked About Moments and Whe…
Anthony Ramos on ‘Crazy’ ‘Twister’ Sequel and Working With Glen …
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Using Weight…
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Katherine Heigl Addresses Her Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exi…
Chrissy Metz on Recording Her Debut Album and Working With Boyfr…
Breland Praises Working With Shania Twain and Shares Who He Want…
Inside Shannen Doherty's Battle With Cancer: Actress Gives Shock…
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Shocker: Scandoval Bombshell Theories
Elliot Page Claims He Had Sex With a 'Juno' Co-Star 'All the Tim…
Jelly Roll Gushes Over Dwayne Johnson's Friendship and Pitches a…
Lauren Alaina Spills on Wedding Plans and Collaborating With Lai…
Tia Mowry Tests Her Kids on if They Can Tell Her and Tamera Apart
Busy Philipps is marking the sweetest milestone!
On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Cricket's, 10th birthday.
"10 years. the joy of my life. a true living unicorn. a person who defies expectations and description and lives so fully in the moment, she sometimes eats 2 lunches," the Dawson's Creek star wrote on Instagram. "Cricket Pearl Silverstein. the best idea any of us ever had and also so uniquely her own idea that there was no way that her spirit wouldn’t have come into this world. but i am eternally grateful that she chose us. my sweet wonderful incredible brilliant talented baby cricks. i love you more than i’ll ever be able to articulate. happy 10th birthday, my heart that beats outside of my body. ✨🦄👶💗✨."
Philipps' birthday wish to her daughter was accompanied by a video set to "No No No" by Beirut. The clip began with a picture of Cricket from the moments after she was born, and showcased her growing personality through each year of her life with a series of moments.
The final few shots show Cricket in her current form, rocking Harry Styles merch, reading anime, sleeping with her 14-year-old sibling, Birdie, and their pup, and giving the camera one intense look.
Philipps' comments were filled with birthday wishes.
While Philipps -- who shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Silverstein -- rarely posts her kids on her feed, she gave fans a fun shot of her youngest in May.
"A pic from today for the where’s cricket conspiracy theorists!!!!!," she captioned the picture of Cricket sipping from a coffee cup. "Also! There’s a NEW podcast up with special special guest ELLIE KEMPER @elliekemper , who (as you know if you listen to the pod) Cricks is VERY obsessed with from the Office. So anyway. listen up if you’re into our kinda podcast thing. And if you’re not, i’m sorry but honestly? it’s just your loss. 🤷♀️ #doingmybest #theoffice."
In 2021, shortly after Birdie came out as nonbinary, Philipps spoke to ET about the things she is grateful and thankful for -- which includes her children.
"I'm thankful for the health of my family and my friends... The last year and a half has really given us all so much perspective," she told ET. "I'm thankful for my little pup, Gina, for coming into our lives when she did. I'm so thankful for everything that I have. Are you kidding? I have great kids, a great family. I've got an amazing job, the best co-workers you can imagine. I get to do what I love. I don't really have a lot to complain about."
RELATED CONTENT:
Michelle Williams' 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Stars Celebrate Her Oscar Nom
Busy Philipps Arrested While Protesting After Roe v. Wade Overturned
Busy Philipps Reveals She's Separated From Husband Marc Silverstein