It's been a year of highs and lows for Busy Philipps, who took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to open up about her candid feelings in the wake of the sudden cancellation of her talk show, Busy Tonight, back in April.

Philipps posted several "#almostgrams" in which she shared posts she almost made in 2019.

"Final round of #almostgrams 2019! The Busy Tonight was cancelled round!! On APRIL 5, 2019! I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s," Philipps captioned the photo series, which features several crying selfies. "When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song, 'He Would Have Laughed.' I felt like it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled."

Philipps noted that the news "blindsided" her, adding that a network higher up had recently texted her excited about marketing for the show.

"I did what anyone would do. I sat in the lobby of the hotel in Dallas and ordered three tequilas and called Marc, Caissie, Eric, Tina, Caissie again and I cried," she admitted. "I waited for a call or email from someone at E, which never came so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day(slide 3). Then I took some selfies (first 2 pics), got a text from Marc reminding me about the Deerhunter song (slide 4), made a music video in my hotel room to it (which I posted to my stories at the time), then I went and got a tattoo on my ankle; the illustration from my book from the chapter where I got super f**ked over by some dudes in this business (slide 5)."

She also shared a letter that her daughter, 11-year-old Birdie, wrote to E!, which was filled with some great one-liners and a few curse words.

Pal Jennifer Garner commented, "Birdie for president!"

Philipps concluded the post by writing, "I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to f**k you over so f**k em and figure out something else. Which is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing. And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it. 😍 So Happy New Year everyone!!Goodnight you guys! I love you SO much!!!"

In May, Philipps told her fans she was trying to shop Busy Tonight elsewhere after E! chose not to pick it up again.

